»»5 nuevos destinos para amantes de la arquitectura y el diseño

5 nuevos destinos para amantes de la arquitectura y el diseño

Desde alucinantes nuevos edificios hasta reliquias históricas. Estos son los destinos arquitectónicos que tiene que conocer antes de morir.
Arquitectura

Hay lugares y rincones alrededor del mundo tan alucinantes que a veces vale la pena llenar de sellos el pasaporte solo para ir a conocerlos.  

Son destinos cargados de maravillas arquitectónicas, diseños de miles de años que se convierten en reliquias históricas que pasan de generación en generación, pero también nuevas adquisiciones que transforman ciudades, culturas o países completos. Por eso, hicimos nuestra selección de nuevos lugares para amantes de la arquitectura y el diseño. ¿Nos recomienda alguno? 

Medellín

La capital de Antioquia no solo se ha caracterizado en los últimos años por su gran aporte de urbanismo a la región. Esta ciudad ahora cuenta con un sinfín de proyectos arquitectónicos sostenibles que la han llevado a catalogarla como la “ciudad verde” de América Latina. Por sus calles se despliegan varios edificios de hormigón, vidrio y sobre todo abundante vegetación como El Matorral, ganador de un premio en la categoría Hábitat y Vivienda Colectiva, hace un par de años en la Bienal Colombiana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo. Además, para los amantes del diseño, cada año se celebran dos imponentes epicentros Medellin Design Week y la Feria del diseño. 

Una iniciativa que contribuye al reencuentro del hombre con la naturaleza. La Plaza de la Libertad, un proyecto arquitectónico que usa como metáfora las relaciones del ecosistema de bosque, y las asocia en una arquitectura de ciudad. . . . Cámara: Nikon D5600 #medellin #ig_medellin #medellintravel #medellincolombia #medellincity #idpaisa #ig_paisa #medellininnovadora #medellinantioquia #medellinismo #arquitecturamedellin #arquitecturaydiseño #arquitecturelovers #paisajeurbano #urbanlandscape #streetartcities #citiesoftheworld #igerscolombia #ig_colombia #vivacolombia #colombia_obtura #vamosporcolombia #colombiarealismomagico #galeriaco #idcolombia #ig_latino #photooftheday #decemphoto #yosoynikon

LA PERSONALIDAD QUE IMPONEN LOS MATERIALES Ubicada en una parcelación en Llanogrande, en las afueras de Medellín, esta casa, diseñada por el arquitecto @eduardomunera @arquitecturaera y construida por @bioclimatica_, transfiere su personalidad a los elementos naturales que la conforman -concreto, piedra y madera- y al diseño que resalta y aprovecha el entorno verde que la rodea. Proyecto completo en: www.revistaaxxis.com.co Fotografía: @matfotografia, cortesía arquitecto Eduardo Múnera Información vía:@revistaaxxis Entre Estilos Arquitectura #revistaaxxis #bioclimatic #arquitecturasostenible #arquitectura #arquitecturaydiseño #medioambiente #arquitecturamedellin

Helsinki

A Helsinki nunca la han detenido las temperaturas en invierno que sobrepasan los menos ocho grados bajo cero para desarrollar proyectos arquitectónicos de alto impacto. El país Nórdico entregó en diciembre de 2018 la que ha sido catalogada hasta ahora, como la mejor biblioteca del año gracias a su diseño y construcción que utilizó técnicas de 3D. Sin embargo, hay otros atractivos como Haltia, el primer centro de exposiciones hecho completamente en madera o Meripaviljonki -Sea Pavilion-, un restaurante flotante de cobre y vidrio.  

 

Oodiiiiii <3 #helsinkiarchitecture

Happy Helsinki Day! Annually on June 12th, the City of Helsinki offers free concerts and numerous events open to everyone. A perfect spot to celebrate the capital city and Finnish summer is Löyly, a public sauna and restaurant with sunny terraces overlooking the open sea. Completed in 2016, Löyly by Avanto Architects @avantoarchitects boosted the revival of public urban sauna culture in Helsinki. It is located in the Hernesaari district, between the future housing blocks and the water’s edge. The building is a rock-shaped mound clad in glulam planks that beautifully reflect the light. The slats provide discrete privacy to those bathing in the saunas while allowing a sea view from inside. The horizon is visible from almost all indoor spaces and the views can also be taken in from the staggered lookout decks on the roof. Photo: Kuvio Architectural Photography / Avanto Architects More interesting architecture to see at the Finnish Architecture Navigator, a map-based web service at navi.finnisharchitecture.fi. #FinArchNavi #archinfo #ArchinfoFinland #finnisharchitecture #helsinkiarchitecture #arkkitehtuuri #helsinkiday #helsinkipäivä #visithelsinki #visitfinland #myhelsinki #sauna #thisisfinland #architecturelovers #finnishsummer #scandinaviandesign #finnishsauna #löyly #löylyhelsinki #publicsauna #architecture_view @loylyhelsinki

Almere

A pocos kilómetros de Amsterdam está Almere, la ciudad que se está convirtiendo en un sueño para arquitectos y diseñadores. Esta ciudad se llevó el título de la mejor diseñada y planificada de los últimos años pese a comenzó a construirse sobre 1970. Varios aspectos de su plan maestro urbano fueron desarrollados aún más por nombres tan aclamados como René van Zuuk, Herman Hertzberger, Cees Dam, SANAA, Claus & Kaan, Christian de Portzamparc, Will Alsop y otros.

 

WINDOW SYMPHONY . It always gives me great pleasure to capture an intriguing building and then find ways to transform it into something new. This also happened to this building in Almere (near Amsterdam). The original building is a residential project, called Tinggi Tower and was designed by @sp_architectenaandemaas . . It is part of my current exhibition at the City Archive of Almere for which I created a series of 24 large size works. More information is on the newspage of my website paulbrouns.com . . . #architecture #saatchiart #almere #stadsarchief #stadsarchiefalmere #1_unlimited #minimalmood #archdaily #tv_pointofview #saatchigallery #tv_leadinglines #harmonyoflight #paulbrouns #abstractart #archilovers #jj_geometry #straightfacade #artoftheday #creative_architecture #minimal_lookup #architecturelovers #photographicart #indies_minimal #arkiminimal #limitededition #minimal #theotherartfair #almerearchitecture #TheOtherArtFair

Nueva York

Esta ciudad siempre se ha caracterizado por la imponencia arquitectónica de sus calles que mezcla un clásico de la arquitectura norteamericana con la vanguardia e innovación. Sin embargo, la nueva planeación de la ciudad después de los atentados del 9-11, llevó a la construcción de edificios que se han convertido en atracciones turísticas para no dejar pasar. The Vessel, un monumento con forma de Kebab que honra a los inmigrantes, la gran entrada de vidrio de la Apple Store de de la Quinta Avenida, El clásico museo Solomon Guggenheim y la maravilla residencial: Mercedes House del Clinton Park, son algunas de las atracciones arquitectónicas de Nueva York.

 

Discover the exciting new face of West Manhattan on foot! From the brand new Hudson Yards neighborhood with the extraordinary Vessel, to the Meatpacking District, Chelsea Market, and High Line, embark on an arty, bucolic and gourmet stroll around Lower West Manhattan. End your tour with a visit of the beautiful Whitney Museum. If you’re planning to visit New York and need advice from a local, send me a private message. Also take a look to what we offer: www.harlemspirituals.com . Découvrez à pied le nouveau visage de l’Ouest de Manhattan ! Du tout nouveau quartier de Hudson Yards avec le spectaculaire Vessel, au Meatpacking District, en passant par la High Line, le Chelsea Market, et le superbe Whitney Museum, embarquez pour une balade étonnante, à la fois arty, bucolique, et gourmande. ___________ Si vous projetez de visiter New York et avez besoin de conseils, écrivez moi un message en privé. L’ensemble de nos services et activités est consultable sur: www.harlemspirituals.com/fr ___________ @harlemspiritualsofficiel #harlem #harlemspirituals #harlemtour #thevessel #vessel #highline #manhattan #empirestatebuilding #statueofliberty @kirit143 #flatiron #soho #chryslerbuilding #chinatown #littleitaly #upperwestside #spanishharlem #eastharlem #newyorkticket #newyorktrip #igersnewyork

The Sustenaible City

Si lo suyo es la arquitectura sostenible tiene que conocer a Sustenaible City. Ubicada cerca de Dubai, la ciudad denominada “comunidad verde”, ocupa más de 46 héctareas, tiene edificios que cumplen con altos estándares ecólogicos, está adaptada para que más de tres mil residentes vivan en ella y está construiída con materiales ecólogicos como pinturas que disminuyen las temperaturas y así el consumo de energía. También tiene páneles solares en todos los techos de las casas, aire acondicionado inteligente con control de humedad, electrodomésticos con controles de alta eficiencia, iluminación LED, y dispostivos ahorradores de agua. También reciclan todos los liquidos residuales, siendo usados como riego comunitario.

 

The Sustainable City is a living lab for new technologies and sustainable solutions, this is why see institute -the research and development arm in diamond developers- is constantly collaborating with other companies to further reduce our carbon footprint. . . #TheSustainableCity #biodiesel #biofuel #zeroemissions #greenhousegas #greenhousegasemissions #ghgemissions #noemissions #loweremissions #reduceemissions #co2emissions #emissionscontrol #climatechangeisreal #sustainabledevelopment #sustainableconstruction #sustainablesolutions #environmentaljustice #environmentallyfriendly #carbonfootprint #environmentfootprint #sustainablebuilding #sustainabilitygoals #environmentalsustainability #climaterevolution #stopclimatechange

