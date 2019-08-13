»»5 nuevos destinos para amantes de la arquitectura y el diseño

Hay lugares y rincones alrededor del mundo tan alucinantes que a veces vale la pena llenar de sellos el pasaporte solo para ir a conocerlos.
Son destinos cargados de maravillas arquitectónicas, diseños de miles de años que se convierten en reliquias históricas que pasan de generación en generación, pero también nuevas adquisiciones que transforman ciudades, culturas o países completos. Por eso, hicimos nuestra selección de nuevos lugares para amantes de la arquitectura y el diseño. ¿Nos recomienda alguno?
Medellín
La capital de Antioquia no solo se ha caracterizado en los últimos años por su gran aporte de urbanismo a la región. Esta ciudad ahora cuenta con un sinfín de proyectos arquitectónicos sostenibles que la han llevado a catalogarla como la “ciudad verde” de América Latina. Por sus calles se despliegan varios edificios de hormigón, vidrio y sobre todo abundante vegetación como El Matorral, ganador de un premio en la categoría Hábitat y Vivienda Colectiva, hace un par de años en la Bienal Colombiana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo. Además, para los amantes del diseño, cada año se celebran dos imponentes epicentros Medellin Design Week y la Feria del diseño.
Helsinki
A Helsinki nunca la han detenido las temperaturas en invierno que sobrepasan los menos ocho grados bajo cero para desarrollar proyectos arquitectónicos de alto impacto. El país Nórdico entregó en diciembre de 2018 la que ha sido catalogada hasta ahora, como la mejor biblioteca del año gracias a su diseño y construcción que utilizó técnicas de 3D. Sin embargo, hay otros atractivos como Haltia, el primer centro de exposiciones hecho completamente en madera o Meripaviljonki -Sea Pavilion-, un restaurante flotante de cobre y vidrio.
Almere
A pocos kilómetros de Amsterdam está Almere, la ciudad que se está convirtiendo en un sueño para arquitectos y diseñadores. Esta ciudad se llevó el título de la mejor diseñada y planificada de los últimos años pese a comenzó a construirse sobre 1970. Varios aspectos de su plan maestro urbano fueron desarrollados aún más por nombres tan aclamados como René van Zuuk, Herman Hertzberger, Cees Dam, SANAA, Claus & Kaan, Christian de Portzamparc, Will Alsop y otros.
Nueva York
Esta ciudad siempre se ha caracterizado por la imponencia arquitectónica de sus calles que mezcla un clásico de la arquitectura norteamericana con la vanguardia e innovación. Sin embargo, la nueva planeación de la ciudad después de los atentados del 9-11, llevó a la construcción de edificios que se han convertido en atracciones turísticas para no dejar pasar. The Vessel, un monumento con forma de Kebab que honra a los inmigrantes, la gran entrada de vidrio de la Apple Store de de la Quinta Avenida, El clásico museo Solomon Guggenheim y la maravilla residencial: Mercedes House del Clinton Park, son algunas de las atracciones arquitectónicas de Nueva York.
The Sustenaible City
Si lo suyo es la arquitectura sostenible tiene que conocer a Sustenaible City. Ubicada cerca de Dubai, la ciudad denominada “comunidad verde”, ocupa más de 46 héctareas, tiene edificios que cumplen con altos estándares ecólogicos, está adaptada para que más de tres mil residentes vivan en ella y está construiída con materiales ecólogicos como pinturas que disminuyen las temperaturas y así el consumo de energía. También tiene páneles solares en todos los techos de las casas, aire acondicionado inteligente con control de humedad, electrodomésticos con controles de alta eficiencia, iluminación LED, y dispostivos ahorradores de agua. También reciclan todos los liquidos residuales, siendo usados como riego comunitario.
